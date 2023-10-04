How to make smoked gouda mac & cheese and cheddar scallion biscuits

Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles: Smoked gouda mac & cheese

Today’s episode of “Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles” promises to be a creamy, cheesy extravaganza.

Chef Charles Bryant joined us again in the kitchen Wednesday afternoon!

In the first segment, he whipped up a divine Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with perfectly roasted cauliflower.

Then, brace yourselves for the second segment, where we spiced things up with a Spicy Sausage and Pepper Gravy served alongside flaky Cheddar Scallion Biscuits.

Don’t miss out on this saucy adventure with Chef Charles! Special thank you for bringing in these delectable cupcakes for our crew!

You can catch more of his work on his website, hartwellspremium.com.