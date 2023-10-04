Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How to make smoked gouda mac & cheese and cheddar scallion biscuits

Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles: Smoked gouda mac & cheese

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s episode of “Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles” promises to be a creamy, cheesy extravaganza.

Chef Charles Bryant joined us again in the kitchen Wednesday afternoon!

In the first segment, he whipped up a divine Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with perfectly roasted cauliflower.

Then, brace yourselves for the second segment, where we spiced things up with a Spicy Sausage and Pepper Gravy served alongside flaky Cheddar Scallion Biscuits.

Don’t miss out on this saucy adventure with Chef Charles! Special thank you for bringing in these delectable cupcakes for our crew!

You can catch more of his work on his website, hartwellspremium.com.

Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles: Spicy sausage and pepper gravy wit biscuits

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fair Haven: A window of...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fighting hunger: 13th Annual Million...
Life.Style.Live! /
Finding Faith: Racers For Christ
Life.Style.Live! /
How to safely view and...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana’s CSA champion, Jason Michael...
Life.Style.Live! Recipes /
Get Ready to Samba: Indianapolis...
Life.Style.Live! /
Amber chats with the stars...
Life.Style.Live! /
Buddy Walk raises money and...
Life.Style.Live! /