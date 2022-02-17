Life.Style.Live!

Indiana McDonald’s owners recognize outstanding high school seniors as ‘Black History Makers of Today’

McDonald’s is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing outstanding Black Indiana high school seniors.

These “Black History Makers of Today” are being recognized as leaders in their schools.

Each winner is recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship from the McDonald’s restaurant owner/operators of Greater Indiana.

Two of the high school seniors receiving this special honor and their principals joined us today to share their stories, future plans, what receiving this scholarship means to them, and why the students were nominated for this award. This includes MaKaiya Lowe of Muncie Central High School along with her principal, Christopher Walker, and Arden Weaver of Marion High School and her principal, Lloyd Bryant.

There is a total of 20 Black high school seniors receiving these scholarships across the state, and eight of them are from Central Indiana.

The students have been nominated by a teacher, school counselor or employer. The scholarship will go toward their higher education costs as they graduate high school this spring and head to college.

For more on McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden movement to uplift communities visit, mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/black-and-positively-golden.html.

For more on the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today scholarships, visit these local Central McDonald’s restaurant pages:

