Indiana State Fairgrounds to host 52nd Annual Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) is gearing up for the 52nd annual Holiday Mart, a community event that combines the joys of holiday shopping with yummy food.

Holiday Mart Chair Deanna Proimos and Chef Tanorria Askew joined us to provide a sneak peek into the event’s exciting offerings.

Deanna Proimos prepared Browned Butter Couscous Salad, infused with the flavors of fall and the holidays, while Chef Tanorria Askew showcased her talents for this special event.

Join us as they discuss the charitable impact of the fundraiser, what shoppers can expect at Holiday Mart, and the diverse array of items available for purchase.

Holiday Mart, managed entirely by dedicated JLI volunteers, serves as the league’s primary fundraiser, drawing thousands of attendees annually.

The proceeds from the event play a pivotal role in supporting JLI’s community projects and programs, making a difference in the lives of those in need.

This unique shopping experience offers a variety of products from clothing, jewelry, and handbags to gourmet food, art, and children’s items.

Don’t miss this exclusive preview of Holiday Mart, take a look!