Indy Farmers’ Market returns to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indianapolis Farmers’ Market has returned to it’s first home at Monument Circle.

After Indianapolis’ founding as a capital city in 1821, a weekly market was introduced and remained a staple of Monument Circle from 1822-1824 with seasonal produce and handmade goods.

Reviving the tradition in such an iconic location adds depth to the market experience and celebrates the rich history of our city’s early roots.

Downtown Indy, Inc., along with the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and Indianapolis City Market Corporation, announced the temporary relocation of the Original Farmers’ Market from East Market Street to the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle for its 2024 season.

Effective from May 1 to Oct. 2, the Circle will feature some of Indy’s highest quality produce, meats and cheeses, and baked goods as well as a variety of lunch options from local vendors and City Market eateries.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The Original Farmers’ Market’s new location follows the temporary closure of Indianapolis City Market at the start of March 2024, now being decommissioned and prepared for structural renovations as part of the City Market East and West Plaza Redevelopment project.