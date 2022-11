Life.Style.Live!

Kayla Sullivan investigates odd stench in son’s room, tests hosts sense of smell

Kid-ing with Kayla — When Kayla Sullivan entered her son’s room, a mystery stench hit her almost immediately. She narrowed the pungent smell down to three things in her report on this topic. Take a look!

On “All Indiana” and “Life.Style.Live!” Kayla put the hosts to the test to see if they had a nose that knows.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!