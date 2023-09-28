Cumaco Arepa House: A taste of Venezuela, a dash of family love, and a side of cheesy tequeños!

At Cumaco Arepa House, Orlando Sanchez and his son Armando are dishing out more than just delicious Venezuelan cuisine; they’re serving up a slice of their family’s heart and heritage.

They joined us Thursday morning to share the joy of communal dining with their well-known dish, the Arepada, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

But that’s not all; they’ve added a cheesy twist with their handmade Tequeños, sure to be a hit at any gathering.

What sets Cumaco apart is not just their delicious food, but the fact that it’s a family-owned and operated gem.

When you dine at Cumaco, you’re not just enjoying authentic Venezuelan cuisine; you’re experiencing the warmth and traditions of this tight-knit family.

Stay tuned for exciting news about their brand logo, and remember, Cumaco isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a place to live and feel the same experiences as if you were in Venezuela.

Don’t miss this flavorful journey!