Mardi Gras recipe inspiration

For those who can’t make it to New Orleans for an unforgettable Mardi Gras experience, Chef Kevin Belton, TV Host and one of the Top 20 Louisiana chefs recognized by the American Culinary Federation, offers a solution.

Chef Belton, with his diverse heritage combining English, French, Native American, and African roots, is the perfect guide to creating a spectacular Mardi Gras celebration feast.

On February 1st, collaborating with Zatarain’s, Chef Belton will unveil easy-to-follow recipes suitable for both Fat Tuesday and year-round enjoyment.

The lineup includes Creole gumbo, Cajun fiesta dip, carnival jambalaya, dirty rice, crawfish boil, etouffee, and King Cake cupcakes, with gluten-free options also on the menu.

Through a special show-and-tell interview, Chef Belton will generously share the ingredients and insights for hosting an incredible Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras celebration at home, while showcasing how his unique heritage influences the flavors of his culinary creations.