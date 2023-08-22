National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day: A vital reminder for feline health and well-being

August 22nd marks National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, an initiative championed by the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) to shed light on the often overlooked aspect of feline healthcare. Despite the unshakeable bond between cats and their owners, statistics reveal a concerning trend – over half of all owned cats (52%) have not visited a veterinarian in the past year. This reluctance stems from the misconception that cats are self-reliant creatures who excel at concealing their ailments.

However, the truth is that cats hide illnesses as a survival instinct, making regular veterinary check-ups essential. The day also emphasizes the urgent need to address feline obesity, with 59.5% of cats classified as overweight or obese, a condition that can lead to various health issues. As cat owners, it’s our responsibility to prioritize their health, and this observance serves as a crucial reminder to do just that.

For many cat owners, transporting their feline friends to the veterinarian can be a daunting task. The difficulty in coaxing cats into carriers is a common challenge. To ease this process, experts suggest leaving the carrier out at home at all times, along with familiar bedding and the occasional use of Feliway, a feline pheromone. When it’s time for the vet visit, withholding food for a few hours beforehand can help reduce the chances of travel sickness. Bringing along beloved toys, blankets, and treats can also make the experience less stressful. In some cases, anti-anxiety medications may be discussed with the veterinarian to ensure a more comfortable visit for both the cat and the owner. National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day encourages cat owners to prioritize their feline companions’ health and make regular vet visits a habit, ultimately ensuring a happier and healthier life for their beloved pets.