Life.Style.Live!

New survey reveals how Americans feel about everyday wealth, money concerns

A new survey about everyday wealth and the money concerns of consumers is being released in a few weeks, and some of these findings happen to coincide with national retirement security week.

Jean Chatzky, financial expert & author, and Soledad O’Brien, award-winning journalist & TV Host, joined us Friday on ‘Life.Style.Live!” to discuss a few early insights. The two prominent journalists also co-host a weekly radio show and podcast for Edelman Financial Engines called, ‘Everyday Wealth.”

For more information, visit: EverydayWealth.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES.