Life.Style.Live!

New survey reveals how Americans feel about everyday wealth, money concerns 

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

A new survey about everyday wealth and the money concerns of consumers is being released in a few weeks, and some of these findings happen to coincide with national retirement security week. 

Jean Chatzky, financial expert & author, and Soledad O’Brien, award-winning journalist & TV Host, joined us Friday on ‘Life.Style.Live!” to discuss a few early insights. The two prominent journalists also co-host a weekly radio show and podcast for Edelman Financial Engines called, ‘Everyday Wealth.” 

For more information, visit: EverydayWealth.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’ musical on stage at Indianapolis’s Phoenix Theatre

Life.Style.Live! /

Behind the Bricks: Experience IMS Museum bus tour

Life.Style.Live! /

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari begins ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’ filled with fall fun

Life.Style.Live! /

Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.