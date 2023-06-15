On The Aisle: ‘People, Places & Things’ coming to The District Theatre

In this segment of “On The Aisle,” we are joined by the esteemed Tom Alvarez, a renowned theater critic. Tom shares his top picks for upcoming performances in the Indianapolis area. From June 16. to 23., “People, Places & Things” will be showcased at The District Theatre, offering a captivating theatrical experience. At the Phoenix Theatre, “Triangle” will grace the stage from June 15. to 25., promising a thought-provoking production. For music enthusiasts, “Million Dollar Quartet” will captivate audiences at The Palladium on June 16. and 17., showcasing the iconic sounds of the past. At Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, talented performer Anthony Nunziata will enchant guests on June 16. and 17. For a family-friendly production, “Newsies Jr.” will take the stage at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre from June 23 to 28, offering a delightful experience for all ages. Additionally, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present Mendelssohn’s “Midsummer Nights’ Dream” on June 16. and 17., filling the air with enchanting melodies. To stay updated with Tom’s insightful reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Get ready for a vibrant and diverse theater scene in Indianapolis, where artistic brilliance awaits.