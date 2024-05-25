Everyday Restoration: Offering roofing and gutter services with a focus on preparation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In an interview segment on Life. Style. Live!, Steven Pearson, director of operations at Everyday Restoration, shared the importance of preparation for severe weather events and outlined how their company provides comprehensive roofing and gutter services to homeowners.

Pearson highlighted the significance of reaching out to the local roofing companies for a free inspection, stressing that it can potentially save homeowners a substantial amount of money over time. He underscored their extensive experience with insurance claims, offering assistance from start to finish.

Pearson also pointed out that Everyday Restoration goes beyond standard offerings by providing free upgrades, such as upgrading customers from a 25-year shingle to a more long-lasting 30-year version, which offers double the wind resistance and support. This commitment to quality extends to gutter upgrades as well, with the company upgrading customers from standard five-inch gutters to six-inch gutters, providing almost twice the water capacity, particularly beneficial for steep roofs.

“It’s important to understand that insurance will cover ‘like kind and quality,’” Pearson explained. “However, our company goes the extra mile by offering free upgrades, which sets us apart from others in the industry.”

In addition to the shingle upgrades, Everyday Restoration also offers upgrades to gutter systems, ensuring homeowners are equipped with the best possible protection against severe weather.

With a focus on preparation and durability, Pearson says Everyday Restoration stands ready to assist homeowners in safeguarding their homes against the elements. For those in need of roofing or gutter services, Pearson encourages reaching out for a free inspection to identify any existing damage and explore upgrade options.