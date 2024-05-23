Eddie Merlot’s now offering lunch menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Eddie Merlot’s stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio today to share some of their best offerings ahead of race weekend.

Eddie Merlot’s, renowned for its exquisite dining ambiance and posh provisions, is promising a lunchtime experience like no other with the debut of its new midday menu.

The lunch-specific features aims to bring Eddie Merlot’s elevated steakhouse dining to the midday crowd looking for an upscale experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether guests are looking for a new go-to business lunch spot, a place to celebrate life’s special occasions or have a flare for fine dining, Eddie Merlot’s Lunch Menu encapsulates it all – offering a smaller-scale portion of its signature flare.

Eddie Merlot’s lunch options are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday, with prices ranging from $8 to $72.

A few of the new Eddie Merlot’s lunch menu items include items such as the Filet Mignon Potstickers and Calamari.

A few of the delicious entrées include the Steak Frites, a 10 oz. Ribeye served with Garlic Herb Butter and House-Cut Fries, and the BBQ Cherrywood Bacon Burger, served with Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Onion Straws, and Southern Comfort BBQ Sauce.

And if you are trying to stay on the greener side of things, check out the Classic Wedge, a combination of Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Crumbles, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing.