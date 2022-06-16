Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Wife Patrol,’ ‘Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes,’ more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

2022 Symphony on the Prairie Series 

Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes 

Wife Patrol 

From the Baton of Jun Markl: Mendelssohn’s Elijah 

Every Brilliant Thing 

The Little Mermaid Jr. 

