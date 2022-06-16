On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Wife Patrol,’ ‘Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
2022 Symphony on the Prairie Series
- Indianapolis symphony Orchestra
- Indianapolissymphony.org
Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes
- Fonseca Theatre
- June 17 – June 26
- Southbanktheatre.org
Wife Patrol
- The Palladium
- June 18
- Thecenterpresents.org
From the Baton of Jun Markl: Mendelssohn’s Elijah
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- June 17 &18
- Indianapolissymphony.com
Every Brilliant Thing
- The District Theatre
- June 17 – 26
- Thedistrictheatre.og
The Little Mermaid Jr.
- Booth Tarkington Theatre
- June 24 – 29
- thecenterpresents.og
