‘Styx’ to take the stage at Indiana State Fair

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready to rock at the Indiana State Fair as the iconic band Styx takes the stage at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 4th! We’re thrilled to have singer and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan join us as they bring their legendary music and electric performances to the fairgrounds.

With their signature sound and timeless hits, Styx is set to deliver an unforgettable concert experience that will have the crowd singing along and dancing in delight. So mark your calendars and get ready to be blown away by Styx’s electrifying performance at the Indiana State Fair!

