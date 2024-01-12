Visit Denver: Vacation in the mile-high city

Bathed in 300 days of sunshine, Denver emerges as a year-round place for people who love the outdoors, offering an ideal escape for winter vacations.

On January 12th, the seasoned Travel Expert, Jennifer Weatherhead, will be stationed at Denver’s Union Station, unraveling the reasons why the Mile High City stands out as a premier hub for day trips and winter escapades.

Attendees can anticipate a perfect blend of cosmopolitan charm and urban vibrancy as they soak in the city’s amenities after a day filled with adventure.

A highlight among Denver’s winter offerings is the immensely popular Winter Park Express ski train, providing a seamless and enjoyable journey to the slopes without the hassles of driving.

January 12th marks the commencement of the train’s season from Denver Union Station, promising your audience an insider’s guide to this exhilarating ski train experience and a plethora of other winter adventures awaiting exploration in Denver.