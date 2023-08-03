We all scream for ice cream at the Indiana State Fair ‘Dairy Bar’

Experience the ultimate dairy extravaganza at the Indiana State Fair’s Dairy Bar! If you’re a dairy enthusiast, this is a treat you simply can’t afford to miss. Join our enthusiastic hosts, Cody and Amber, as they take you on a delightful journey through the world of creamy goodness.

Cody and Amber had the pleasure of being joined by the charming and knowledgeable Brooke Williams, who acted as their guide to the wondrous offerings at the Dairy Bar. With Brooke’s expertise, they sampled an array of delectable delights that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy.

Whether you’re a fan of classic favorites or on the lookout for exciting new concoctions, the Dairy Bar has something to satisfy every craving. From luscious ice cream sundaes to rich milkshakes, from velvety yogurts to scrumptious cheese plates, there’s a wide variety to choose from.

But that’s not all; the fun continues in part two of the adventure. Cody and Amber will sit down with Brooke once again, this time to explore the world of grilled cheese sandwiches. Prepare to have your senses captivated as they spotlight the star of the show – the mouthwatering Italian Melt.

The Indiana State Fair’s Dairy Bar is more than just a place to indulge in dairy delights; it’s an experience that celebrates the joy of wholesome and delicious treats. Whether you’re a dairy aficionado or simply looking for a delightful time, this is the place to be.

So, mark your calendars and join us for this unforgettable dairy experience. We promise you won’t be disappointed. The Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair awaits, ready to dazzle you with its delightful offerings. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of dairy goodness! Be sure to visit the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair! There’s plenty of ice cream and milkshakes to go around!