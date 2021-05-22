Month of May

2-time Indy 500 champ Luyendyk says he lost 1990 winner ring at IMS

AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 02: Former driver Arie Luyendyk is introduced before the Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway on April 2, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk is asking for help to find his 1990 winner ring after losing it on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Luyendyk around 7 p.m. posted on Twitter that the ring has his name on it. He also shared a photo he’d posted in 2020 of the two rings he received for winning the 1990 race.

Posting this again with picture Lost 🥵 my 1990 @ims @indycar winning ring today, cannot find a picture of it now but it has my name on it, any help recovering it would be appreciated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T9fTUZKkEI — Arie Luyendyk (@ArieLuyendyk) May 22, 2021

In replies to his tweets, Luyendyk said the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the only place he’d been on Saturday and that he lost it at the track.

Luyendyk holds the IMS one- and four-lap speed records and his average speed over 500 miles of 185.981 mph in 1990 is not likely to ever be broken, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He became a full-time IndyCar race steward in 2016.