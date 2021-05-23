Month of May

Dixon takes pole for 105th running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 22: NTT Indy Car series driver Scott Dixon (9) poses for a photo after qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 22, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Dixon took the pole on Sunday for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

It’s the Chip Ganassi driver’s fourth pole at the Indianapolis 500. He won the race in 2008 and has won the IndyCar championship six times, most recently in 2020.

Charlie Kimball was bumped from what would have been his 11th consecutive start in the 500-mile race. Rookie R.C. Enerson also failed to qualify.

Will Power, winner of the 2018 Indy 500, clinched P32, with Sage Karam ahead of him in Row 10 and Simona Di Silvestro starting in P33.