Dixon takes pole for 105th running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 22: NTT Indy Car series driver Scott Dixon (9) poses for a photo after qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 22, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Dixon took the pole on Sunday for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

It’s the Chip Ganassi driver’s fourth pole at the Indianapolis 500. He won the race in 2008 and has won the IndyCar championship six times, most recently in 2020.

Charlie Kimball was bumped from what would have been his 11th consecutive start in the 500-mile race. Rookie R.C. Enerson also failed to qualify.

Will Power, winner of the 2018 Indy 500, clinched P32, with Sage Karam ahead of him in Row 10 and Simona Di Silvestro starting in P33.

  1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
  2. (26) Colton Herta, Honda
  3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet
  4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
  5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda
  6. (10) Alex Palou, Honda
  7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
  8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda
  9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda
  10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
  11. (18) Ed Jones, Honda
  12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet
  13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
  14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet
  15. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
  16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda
  17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet
  18. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
  19. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet
  20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda
  21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
  22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet
  23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda
  24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet
  25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda
  26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
  27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet
  28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda
  29. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet
  30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet
  31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet
  32. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
  33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet

