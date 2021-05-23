Dixon takes pole for 105th running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Dixon took the pole on Sunday for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
It’s the Chip Ganassi driver’s fourth pole at the Indianapolis 500. He won the race in 2008 and has won the IndyCar championship six times, most recently in 2020.
Charlie Kimball was bumped from what would have been his 11th consecutive start in the 500-mile race. Rookie R.C. Enerson also failed to qualify.
Will Power, winner of the 2018 Indy 500, clinched P32, with Sage Karam ahead of him in Row 10 and Simona Di Silvestro starting in P33.
- (9) Scott Dixon, Honda
- (26) Colton Herta, Honda
- (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet
- (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet
- (48) Tony Kanaan, Honda
- (10) Alex Palou, Honda
- (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda
- (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda
- (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda
- (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda
- (18) Ed Jones, Honda
- (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet
- (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
- (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet
- (30) Takuma Sato, Honda
- (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda
- (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet
- (15) Graham Rahal, Honda
- (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet
- (60) Jack Harvey, Honda
- (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet
- (1) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet
- (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda
- (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet
- (98) Marco Andretti, Honda
- (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet
- (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet
- (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda
- (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet
- (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet
- (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet
- (12) Will Power, Chevrolet
- (16) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet