IMS offers fan rules and safety tips for Indianapolis 500 race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is planning for its biggest Indianapolis 500 crowd since 2016, which means there are rules race fans need to know.

Hundreds of thousands of people will pack the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

“It will feel like the Indy 500 that you expect. It is going to be extremely crowded,” said Doug Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, during a Thursday news conference for Media Day.

But, fans should keep some rules and safety tips in mind so that everyone can enjoy the race.

To ensure a smooth entry into the speedway, fans are encouraged to come in early. Gates open at 6 a.m.

Certain items are prohibited, including guns.

According to Boles, around 1,100 police officers both in plainclothes and in uniform will patrol the area.

Glass containers, bikes, golf carts, and illegal drugs are not allowed.

Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each pedestrian gate. All coolers and bags must be no larger than 18″x14″x14″ in size.

The IMS app will have wait-time information at each gate for a smooth entry into the speedway.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it to law enforcement.

“It is bringing the second-largest city in the state of Indiana to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway basically at the same time, so it’ll take a little bit of patience and understanding and we’re looking forward to having people come through here,” Boles said.

Speedway Police Department will close Georgetown Road until about one hour after the race as well as 16th Street between Olin Avenue and the roundabout from around noon until the end of race.

Parking for the Indianapolis 500 is sold-out, including handicap and motorcycle parking, which means race fans are encouraged to plan ahead.

Indy 500 shuttle service can be purchased online.

“We can’t have this event without the town of Speedway and the neighbors who let people park in their yards and camp in their yards, so a lot of that is going to take place, but I also want to make sure that customers know that there are restrictions in the town of Speedway in terms of parking on the street, so you really need to plan through where you’re going to park,” Boles said.

Attendees can visit the IMS webpage for more tips to getting in and out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as smoothly as possible.