Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton teams up with Mario Andretti at GMR Grand Prix

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers watches in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, ahead of the green flag at the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, recently-acquired Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will continue his informal Hoosier state welcome tour alongside legendary driver Mario Andretti.

Andretti will pilot the IndyCar two-seater and chauffeur Haliburton around the 14-turn road course on Saturday just before the race at 3:45 p.m.

Haliburton was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in early February ahead of the NBA trade deadline and impressed during the second half of the season, despite the Pacers’ struggles as a team.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the NBA’s top up-and-coming point guards, posting 7.5 points per game and 9.6 assists per game in 26 games with Indiana to close the 2022 season.