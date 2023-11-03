Help feed hungry Hoosiers this Thanksgiving season with the Mozel Sanders Foundation

WISH-TV is once again proud to team up with Mozel Sanders Foundation for their annual Thanksgiving Day “Feed the Hungry” event.

Mozel Sanders Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been feeding the hungry for over 50 years. Last year, the foundation served over 10,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day.

The goal for 2023 is to feed up to 15,000 people this year. The Thanksgiving meal is made possible by generous donations and volunteers. We want you to join us in helping Mozel Sanders feed hungry Hoosiers!

You can text MOZEL to 53-555 or visit https://mozelsanders.org/ to donate. $20 will feed a family of four.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Volunteers assist in packaging, preparing, and delivering dinners on Thanksgiving Day at Butler University in Atherton Hall. Volunteers must sign up before the event here.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with Financial Center First Credit Union to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation.