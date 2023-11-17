Mozel Sanders Foundation: Help feed hungry Hoosiers this Thanksgiving

WISH-TV and the Mozel Sanders Foundation are once again joining forces for their annual “Feed the Hungry” Thanksgiving event.

With a history spanning over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has been a dedicated nonprofit, providing meals to families in need in Indianapolis.

Last year, they served over 10,000 meals to hungry Hoosiers, and this year, they aspire to reach up to 15,000 people.

Stephanie Sanders, the executive director of the foundation, recently discussed the event and ways to participate.

The menu for this year includes pulled chicken dinners complete with gravy, stuffing, green beans, rolls, and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

To ensure there’s enough food for everyone, advanced sign-up is essential, with the deadline set one week before Thanksgiving.

To place an order, contact the Mozel Sanders Foundation at 317-636-7985. This Thanksgiving initiative relies on the generosity of donations and the dedication of volunteers.

You can contribute by donating $20 to feed a family of four, either by texting MOZEL to 53-555 or visiting https://mozelsanders.org/.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with various tasks on Thanksgiving Day at Butler University’s Atherton Hall; please sign up in advance.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with Financial Center First Credit Union to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY THE MOZEL SANDERS FOUNDATION.