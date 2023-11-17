Mozel Sanders Foundation seeking more volunteers

WISH-TV is once again partnering with the Mozel Sanders Foundation for its annual "Feed the Hungry" event on Thanksgiving Day. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation will be back cooking their holiday meal at Butler University, but the foundation says they are still in need for volunteers this Thanksgiving.

Foundation members say workers are needed for the third shift. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at mozelsanders.org and view dates and times by clicking on volunteer near the top of the homepage.

All date and times are on the respective links.