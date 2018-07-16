1 dead, 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead and another is injured in an east side shooting Monday morning.

The fatal shooting happened in the 4000 block of Crabtree Court just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers were initially called to the area for reports of shots fired. After arriving on scene, both a male and a female were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, who was found inside a vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. The man, who was found nearby, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The female victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Monica Pirtle.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.