INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of East 38th Street and North Layman Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a box truck traveling eastbound on East 38th Street crash near North Layman Avenue.

The details surrounding and leading up to the fatal crash are unclear at this point.

Investigators are currently on scene.