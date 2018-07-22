10 years after her murder, community celebrates life of Chanelle Wells

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends came together on Saturday to keep hope alive that justice will be served for a woman shot and killed 10 years ago.

Chanelle Walker-Wells, who was married with three children, was killed on July 19, 2008.

Her case remains unsolved.

Her father, the Rev. Malachi Walker, said remembering his daughter with friends and family is a way to help them heal: “Just to share her memories and her laugh and her life is something that gives us a little closure, too, you know, as this whole investigation has continued and the process. But you know to just come together and celebrate her life.”

IMPD arrested two men an unrelated charges at the time of Walker-Wells’ death, but there was not sufficient evidence to charge them.

If you have any information that could help solve this case, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.