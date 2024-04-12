Search
$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $1.23 billion after Wednesday night's drawing failed to produce a big winner. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Reuters via CNN Newsource)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket matching four out of five numbers was sold in Indianapolis for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Madhar Petroleum located at 7310 Southeastern Ave.

The winning Powerball numbers are 6-7-12-24-36 with a Powerball of 15 and a Power Play of 2X.

Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.

