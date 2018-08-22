16-year-old found dead in Lafayette died of gunshot wound to neck

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager found dead Tuesday morning in Lafayette died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

That’s according to the Tippecanoe County coroner.

Police found the body of 16-year-old Keiandre Holt around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Amelia Avenue at the Cross Point Apartments. That is off Creasy Lane near Franciscan Health Lafayette East hospital.

Detectives are now trying to determine if the death is connected to a reported armed robbery attempt just hours earlier on Amelia Avenue. They say a pizza delivery driver, Cody Achgill, 24, reported to police that a male tried to rob him as he was making a delivery. The driver fired his gun at the suspect, who then ran away. Police found a gun, but not the suspect.