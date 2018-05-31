25th annual Riley Miracle Ride set to happen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of kickstands are set to go up this weekend for the 25th annual Riley Miracle Ride.

The annual motorcycle event raises money for sick children at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

“It is exhilarating. I know that there are periods in our life where we feel good, where you’re contributing and you’re doing something. This is one where it just all culminates,” said Bill Kingery who is the executive director with the Miracle Ride Foundation.

This year ride officials expect anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000 bikers to take part in the event.

“I think it’s important because it reminds all of us that we all have children in need so this is our 25th year, our silver anniversary,” Kingery added.

Kingery said last year they raised about $310,000 to donate to the Riley Children’s Foundation. The money raised over the weekend will go to help sick and injured children statewide who are at Riley.

Nicole and Lucas Davis are an Ambassador Family for this years ride.

Lucas,14, has spent a lot of time at Riley.

“He was born with bilateral ear ruptures, multiple system infections that eventually became sepsis so he received a lot of really strong antibiotics in the NICU. He was on a ventilator and never really quite got ahead. He was inpatient here three more times under the age of five with sepsis. One of those times was actually during a miracle ride and we were able to watch from a window and wave at the riders. He was too sick to go outside so now we’re excited to be able to wave at the kids that can’t come out and the ones that can’t that are in the windows,” said mother Nicole Davis.

She said her son now struggles with immune deficiency issues and has almost completely lost hearing in one of his ears.

“It’s truly a privilege to be able to share our story and our journey because it’s been a long one and the hopes that people will be touched and realize that these kids, they battle so much. Since we aren’t fighting for our life at this moment, we’re excited to be out here to help those who are fighting for their life right now, be their voices and tell their stories,” she added.

Lucas said he is excited to be part of the event this weekend.

“It’s a really good event and it feels good to be able to raise extra money for the hospital and for kids in need,” he said.

There are events that will take place on Saturday but the ride will take place on Sunday. Full schedule can be found here.

The cost for the ride is $50 per entry. For more information on sign-ups or donations, click here.