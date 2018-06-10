5 teens shot at party in Lawrence; 14-year-old in custody

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence police said on Sunday night they had confirmed a fifth teen victim in connection with a shooting at a party inside a Lions Club clubhouse late Saturday night.

Lawrence Police Department was called about 10:34 p.m. to a city fire station at 4751 N. Richardt Ave., which is next to the clubhouse at 4745 N. Richardt. About 30 police officers responded, said police department spokesman Gary Woodruff.

In addition to the four teens reported shot on Saturday night, a 14-year-old female was transported by her family to Eskenazi with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She has stabilized and is expected to fully recover, Woodruff said.

Detectives believe a physical confrontation between two people at the party escalated to two groups of people fighting, and more than one person fired shots, according to Woodruff.

On Saturday night, a boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition. Another was shot in the leg, an injury not believed to be life-threatening. The injuries and conditions of the other two teens was not immediately available. Ages and genders for all the teens also were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the shooter or shooters were teens, but they were uncertain whether the shots were fired inside or outside the clubhouse.

Adults including parents were supervising the party, police said.

One man ran inside the clubhouse after the shooting to render first aid to one of the teens, police said.

A Lions Club sign on the white, 1,928-square-foot building indicates it is used for banquets, birthdays and weddings.

Officials on Sunday arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting. He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and minor in possession of a firearm.