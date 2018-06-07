A look at the 2018 Italian Street Festival of Indianapolis preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Italian Street Festival of Indianapolis is right around the corner and the chefs are already hard at work.

All the action happens in the basement of The Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The festival starts Friday, June 8 and ends Saturday evening, June 9.

On the menu: homemade spaghetti sauce, homemade pizza, homemade cannoli, homemade cheesecake, and Italian beer & wines. And of course you cannot forget about the ravioli.

The long history of serving dinner with families of the church is a big part of this community. Now it’s turned into a yearly tradition with thousands coming out to eat the food and drink the drinks and live like Italians for a day.

On Friday, the stage performances kick off with final edition at 5 p.m. Each night the event goes until about 11 p.m. Also, admission and parking are free but limited. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Don’t forget about church. Mass times are Saturday evening at 5:30 and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The festival is also still looking for booth volunteers.

Click here for more info.