Alert system sends traffic updates to Hancock County drivers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — There’s an easier way to make drivers aware of traffic and congestion off I-70.

The Hancock County 911 Center is creating a text alert system. This comes after a bad crash on I-70 near Mount Comfort Road Monday night.

Police say there were only minor injuries in the crash. Officers say four semis and a pickup truck were involved and that caused back up for hours.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Hancock County 911 says traffic on I-70 has become an issue almost every day, which is why they want to keep motorists informed on where these incidents occur.

You can get text alerts about crashes that will impact your commute. All you have to do is text “I-70 Hancock” [all one word] to 226-787. The Hancock County 911 Center will send updates and traffic problems. The message service is free to use. It’s a way to reduce the congestion and backup for everyone’s drive.

Law enforcement says that heavy traffic begins at mile marker 94, close to Carroll Road and the 800 West overpass. It typically extends to mile marker 113, near the Henry County border.