All INdiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Fitting Indy

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love.

This week we are featuring Fitting Indy. Drew Blair talks with the creator and organizer of the Circle City Donut Dash benefiting Teachers Treasures. The race steps off on March 18 with Drew serving as “Honorary Chair” of the event.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.