All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Real Talk with Rev. Charles Harrison

by: Allan Haw
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Rev Harrison shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols and the five former officers who have been charged in his death and the implications of that death, not just in Memphis but nationwide. You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Ft. Wayne Walmart

Indiana News /

How should a business owner budget for the product development process?

BEO Show /

Local high school student invents method to detect nanoplastic contamination in water

BEO Show /

Purdue to honor trailblazing Parker sisters with new commemorative installation

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.