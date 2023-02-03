All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Real Talk with Rev. Charles Harrison

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Rev Harrison shares his thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols and the five former officers who have been charged in his death and the implications of that death, not just in Memphis but nationwide. You can listen to the podcast here.

