All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Positively Patty

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the Positively Patty podcast. On this episode of the podcast, do you know which flowers can be harmful, if not toxic to your cats and dogs? Cats, especially, are very prone to have an adverse reaction if they chew on certain flowers. Executive Director of Indy Neighborhood Cats, Dawn Benefiel, has more on this very important issue.

