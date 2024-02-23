Two ways to get your news on the go each morning!

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring Daybreak Drive-In and News 8 Daily 8. Did you know that you have two ways to get your news on the go each morning? Daybreak Drive-IN with Scott Sander gives you the latest news, the biggest stories and the top headlines in just under two minutes. If you have a little more time, News 8 Daily 8 with Hanna Mordoh and Jeremy Jenkins brings you the big stories each day plus the weather and some fun stories to boot – all while keeping it cool, casual and fun. Keep in the know each day!

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.