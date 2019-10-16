How to make Mom’s ‘Northern’ Sweet Tea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This stuff is dessert in a glass and is perfect for a fall dinner every once in a while.

Enjoy the iced tea that I grew up with, straight from my mother’s kitchen!

Mom’s ‘Northern’ Sweet Tea

15 bags Lipton black tea (decaf if you wish)

5 bags Constant Comment tea

8 cups boiling water

4-6 cups fresh water

1 1/2 – 2 cups sugar