How to make Mom’s ‘Northern’ Sweet Tea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This stuff is dessert in a glass and is perfect for a fall dinner every once in a while.
Enjoy the iced tea that I grew up with, straight from my mother’s kitchen!
Mom’s ‘Northern’ Sweet Tea
15 bags Lipton black tea (decaf if you wish)
5 bags Constant Comment tea
8 cups boiling water
4-6 cups fresh water
1 1/2 – 2 cups sugar
- Place all tea bags into a large pitcher. Pour boiling water over the tea bags and let them soak for 6 minutes.
- Remove tea bags (Do not squeeze them, this will make your tea bitter!).
- Stir in sugar. Pour in fresh water. Pour Sweet Tea over a glass of ice and enjoy.