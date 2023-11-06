2023-2024 City Edition Jersey makes historic moment for Pacers

Get ready to dive into the world of design as Renick Bowman, the talented in-house designer responsible for the fresh look of the Pacers’ new uniforms, joins us today!

The NBA has officially unveiled its City Edition Nike uniforms for the 2023-24 season, marking the seventh consecutive year that Nike has crafted unique uniforms for each team to celebrate their respective cities.

The Pacers will proudly show off these uniforms for 16 games this season, with 13 of those games hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Notably, for at least 11 of these games, the team will also have a specially designed court to complement their City Edition attire, a first in the team’s history.

Discover more about Renick’s creative journey at Renick Bowman Creative!