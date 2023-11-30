Avi8or Adventures travels to Park County for Covered Bridge Festival

Join WISH-TV on our new series Avi8or Adventures that will give you an extraordinary birds-eye view of some of Indiana’s top places. Storm Track 8 meteorologist Drew Narsutis and his drone took us on tour at Park County for the 67th Covered Bridge Festival.

We were able to see the beautiful fall covered trees that surround Parke County on a cloudy and crisp day. The cloudy skies didn’t stop the Parke County community from enjoying this festival we were also able to get a glimpse of the festival there were a lot of activities, food, and 39 bridges to explore!