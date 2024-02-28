Avi8or Adventures takes on the Parke County Maple Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the heart of Parke County, Indiana, a sweet adventure unfolds at the annual Maple Fair. Amidst laughter and the clinking of pancake plates, we arrive at the Parke County fairgrounds, eager to dive into the local flavors and traditions that this storied event promises.

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

The air is filled with the aroma of freshly made pancakes, topped with pure, 100% maple syrup. Families and friends wander, exploring stalls from local vendors each offering a unique taste of Parke County. However, the true source of this festivity is outside these walls.

Our next turn takes us towards the heart of maple syrup production as we descend upon the quaint shacks scattered across the countryside. However, fate had a twist in store. A closed sign greeted me at my first stop, casting a shadow over my plans.

Luck, however, arrived on a four-wheeler. Jim, a familiar face from our first Avi8or adventure, welcomed me with open arms. Out of sheer coincidence, this was his shack.

(WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

Inside the shack, Jim painted a picture of a season cut short. The harsh truth was that last summer’s drought had severely impacted this season’s syrup yield, drying up resources vital for sustained syrup production.

Despite the setback, Jim’s passion for maple syrup harvesting was undiminished, and the Parke County Maple Fair was far from defeated. Jim reminded me that the spirit of the fair lived on through its community, the delicious food, and the myriad of activities still available to enjoy.

As I left, Jim’s gift of maple syrup for the road was a sweet reminder of the resilience and warmth of Parke County. Even when nature throws a curveball, the community comes together to celebrate the sweetness of life.

Truly, an adventure worth savoring.