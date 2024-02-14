Avi8or Adventures takes to Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcome, sports fans, and history enthusiasts! We’re diving into the heart of Indianapolis to explore one of the most storied arenas in college basketball history, the iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University. Built in 1928, this majestic structure stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines collegiate athletics.

Originally named Butler Fieldhouse, its title was soon changed in honor of Paul D. Hinkle, a legendary figure in Butler’s athletic history. Hinkle served as a basketball, football, and baseball coach, significantly shaping the university’s sports programs.

The Fieldhouse’s seating capacity of 15,000 made it the largest basketball arena in the United States until 1950.

Its classic design, with the original wooden bleachers and vast, open space, evokes a sense of nostalgia, transporting fans back to the golden era of basketball. Hinkle Fieldhouse underwent significant renovations to modernize the facility while preserving its historic charm. These updates included enhancing the fan experience with improved seating, adding modern amenities, and upgrading the infrastructure to meet contemporary standards. This careful balance of old and new ensures that Hinkle Fieldhouse remains a beloved landmark and a state-of-the-art venue for Butler basketball and its fans.

But Hinkle Fieldhouse is not just a sports venue; it’s a cathedral of basketball, hosting countless high school state championships. It was also here, within these hallowed walls, that the Milan Miracle team won the state championship in 1954, which inspired the 1986 movie “Hoosiers”

To Butler fans, Hinkle Fieldhouse is more than just a building; it’s a symbol of perseverance, excellence, and the timeless joy of the game. If you want to check out Hinkle for yourself, I suggest you come check out a basketball game. The men’s team plays at Hinkle around noon this upcoming Saturday, and the women’s team plays there next Wednesday night.