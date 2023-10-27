Celebrate National Breadstick Day with Fazoli’s

It’s National Breadstick Day, and Fazoli’s is the place to be! Join Autumn Peoni and Brett Callahan as they enthusiastically share the exciting news of Fazoli’s celebration.

Not only can you indulge in their legendary free breadsticks, but Fazoli’s is also rolling out an array of menu items like Pizza Baked Pasta, Baked Lasagna, and Chicken Carbonara.

It’s a carb lover’s dream come true, and the star of the show?

Those breadsticks that Fazoli’s is known for!

Don’t miss out on this savory celebration of flavor and tradition.