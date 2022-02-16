All Indiana

Celebrating National Almond Day with pancake, smoothie recipes

It’s National Almond Day, and today we’re recognizing the versatility and healthful benefits of the nut native to the middle east.

Food and lifestyle blogger Meaghan Smith joined us today with a couple of healthy recipes featuring this superfood. She also shared what makes almonds so versatile along with other fun facts.

Low-carb Pancakes with Almond Flour:

Ingredients:

1 cup Barney Bakery Almond Flour

2 eggs

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Optional: blueberries

Directions:

Mix ingredients together and set aside for 15 minutes for fluffy pancakes.

Turn your griddle on medium heat and lightly spray with oil.

Pour four pancakes out.

Add blueberries (optional).

Flip them over when lightly brown.

Serve when both sides are lightly brown.

Top with sugar-free syrup or fruit.

Low-carb Chocolate Mint Powder Smoothie

Barney Butter Bare Smooth Almond Butter

5 full fat coconut milk ice cubes

1/2 frozen avocado

2 tablespoons Barney Butter Chocolate Powdered Almond Butter

1 cup nut milk of your choice

4 fresh mint leaves

For extra sweetness: 2-3 drops of liquid stevia

Directions:

In an ice cube tray, freeze full-fat coconut milk overnight.

Add all ingredients to your blender and blend like there’s no tomorrow!

If you need more liquid to help the blender get going add a splash of almond milk until you have the consistency you need.

Add your toppings and enjoy!

For more from Meagan visit,