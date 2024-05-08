Broad Ripple Art Fair returns for 52nd year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The 52nd annual OneAmerica Financial Broad Ripple Art Fair is set for May 18 and 19.

Patrons can enjoy incredible one-of-a-kind art, live music curated by Indy Jazz Fest, fantastic food, Bier Brewery products, artist demonstrations, and interactive art activities for people of all ages.

The OneAmerica Financial Broad Ripple Art Fair is a nationally ranked, highly selective, juried art fair that benefits the Indy Art Center as its largest annual fundraiser.

Located in Broad Ripple along the banks of the White River and just steps off the Monon Trail, the Art Center includes a vibrant and active 40,000 square foot building designed by world-renowned architect and Indianapolis native Michael Graves, and Indianapolis’ original ARTSPARK, a 9.5-acre outdoor creativity and sculpture garden with green space, trails, and a canoe launch.

The Indy Art Center has been around for 90 years helping bring art to the city of Indianapolis.

As a nonprofit, every year the Indy Art Center offers hundreds of classes and camps, more than a dozen contemporary art exhibitions in six galleries, and an outreach program that takes art into underserved communities.

Featuring 150 artists in 13 different mediums, this group of talented artists from all over the country are showcasing their one-of-a-kind creations at the art fair.

Whether you are an art lover or a collector of creativity, there is something for everyone.

Summer classes are also open for registration currently.

You can sign up for several different art mediums.

If you would like to attend this year’s Broad Ripple Art Fair, you can get tickets here!