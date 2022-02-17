All Indiana

Doc McStuffins exhibit returns to Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A popular exhibit has made its return to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Doc McStuffins is back!

The award-winning animated TV series is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022 and the exhibit, which was produced by the Children’s Museum and Disney Junior, made its first appearance in Indianapolis in 2016. Since then, the popular exhibit has toured at museums across the country.

Sarah Myers, director of traveling exhibits at the Children’s Museum, says the interactive experience, which accommodates English and Spanish-speaking fans, was created to help educate kids on the ins and outs of going to visit the doctor and “demystifying the fear.”

Myers says kids have the opportunity to learn about what it takes to create healthy habits and receive nurturing care in a hospital.

Sarah Myers, Children’s Museum Director of Traveling Exhibits

Myers walked through the exhibit with All Indiana’s Randall Newsome while explaining how the experience came together in its return to the Children’s Museum.

Watch the video for more.