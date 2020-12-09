Downtown Indy issues holiday selfie challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This holiday season, people can take that perfect holiday selfie and possibly win a prize for it.
Downtown Indy Inc. is hosting a holiday photo hunt challenge.
The challenge runs through Saturday. The winner will receive a $100 gift card from Cunningham Restaurant Group, and a one-night stay at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Downtown Indianapolis.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 15.
You must take photos at eight different locations downtown Indy to complete the challenge:
- Selfie with Circle of Lights on Monument Circle.
- Recognizable photo at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House downtown Indianapolis.
- Selfie while drinking a holiday beverage downtown.
- Recognizable photo of holiday shopping in downtown Indy.
- Cherub above the L.S. Ayres Clock downtown.
- Photo while enjoying the new winter white string lights crisscrossing Meridian, Illinois and Georgia streets downtown.
- Enjoying food from a restaurant in downtown Indy.
- Share a past downtown holiday memory and photo.
A face mask must be worn in all selfie photos except the past holiday memory.
Submit all photos together in one Facebook or Instagram posts.
Use #DowntownIndyHoliday and tag @DowntownIndy in the post
To find out more information visit: https://www.downtownindy.org/events/10329/downtown-indy-holiday-photo-contest/