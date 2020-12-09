All Indiana

Downtown Indy issues holiday selfie challenge

by: Logan Gay
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This holiday season, people can take that perfect holiday selfie and possibly win a prize for it.

Downtown Indy Inc. is hosting a holiday photo hunt challenge.

The challenge runs through Saturday. The winner will receive a $100 gift card from Cunningham Restaurant Group, and a one-night stay at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Downtown Indianapolis.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 15.

You must take photos at eight different locations downtown Indy to complete the challenge:

  • Selfie with Circle of Lights on Monument Circle.
  • Recognizable photo at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House downtown Indianapolis.
  • Selfie while drinking a holiday beverage downtown.
  • Recognizable photo of holiday shopping in downtown Indy.
  • Cherub above the L.S. Ayres Clock downtown.
  • Photo while enjoying the new winter white string lights crisscrossing Meridian, Illinois and Georgia streets downtown.
  • Enjoying food from a restaurant in downtown Indy.
  • Share a past downtown holiday memory and photo.

A face mask must be worn in all selfie photos except the past holiday memory.

Submit all photos together in one Facebook or Instagram posts.

Use #DowntownIndyHoliday and tag @DowntownIndy in the post

To find out more information visit: https://www.downtownindy.org/events/10329/downtown-indy-holiday-photo-contest/

