Downtown Indy issues holiday selfie challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This holiday season, people can take that perfect holiday selfie and possibly win a prize for it.

Downtown Indy Inc. is hosting a holiday photo hunt challenge.

The challenge runs through Saturday. The winner will receive a $100 gift card from Cunningham Restaurant Group, and a one-night stay at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Downtown Indianapolis.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 15.



You must take photos at eight different locations downtown Indy to complete the challenge:

Selfie with Circle of Lights on Monument Circle.

Recognizable photo at the Hyatt Place + Hyatt House downtown Indianapolis.

Selfie while drinking a holiday beverage downtown.

Recognizable photo of holiday shopping in downtown Indy.

Cherub above the L.S. Ayres Clock downtown.

Photo while enjoying the new winter white string lights crisscrossing Meridian, Illinois and Georgia streets downtown.

Enjoying food from a restaurant in downtown Indy.

Share a past downtown holiday memory and photo.

A face mask must be worn in all selfie photos except the past holiday memory.

Submit all photos together in one Facebook or Instagram posts.

Use #DowntownIndyHoliday and tag @DowntownIndy in the post

To find out more information visit: https://www.downtownindy.org/events/10329/downtown-indy-holiday-photo-contest/