Financial literacy camp created for kids based on Monopoly game

Monopoly, it’s one of the world’s most iconic board games, and it’s also a timeless tool for introducing kids to the fundamentals of personal finance.

Now, game-maker Hasbro is teaming up with Varsity Tutors to give kids a week-long financial literacy camp.

On this virtual, interactive adventure, experts will teach campers about budgeting and personal finance, marketing and entrepreneurship and business strategy.

Brian Galvin, chief academic officer at Varsity Tutors, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” and to share more about this fun way to teach kids about the mechanics of money.

