Indiana Latino Institute offers paid internships to college students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is fast approaching and while many internship opportunities for this season may already be filled, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about plans for the fall.

The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) offers paid internships to college students.

Andrew Penalva, the director of workforce development at the Indiana Latino Institute, joined Daybreak on Thursday to discuss the opportunities for college students.

“What we do is when we bring in that new cohort of Latino college students, we connect them to partners that we have in the area so that they can get their internship for the particular semester. And then we make sure that we give them reinforcements during it, to make sure they do a good job. At the end, we award them a scholarship,” Penalva said.

He says the Indiana Latino Institute’s mission is to advance Latino educational attainment and workforce preparedness statewide through advocacy, leadership development, and culturally responsive programming.

The internship programming connects Indiana Latino college students with professional development opportunities in their fields of study. While not every internship offers pay, the ILI ensures all students will make at least $17.50 an hour. Latino students who attend an Indiana college and live in the state are eligible for the program.

“Many entry-level jobs now require experience and how are you supposed to get that experience? And one of the great ways to do it is while you’re in school is doing that internship. They can also help beef up your resume, they give you experience, they build your network. So when it comes time to maybe apply for that job or ask for a letter of recommendation, your network has grown so much now that you have people that you can count on,” Penalva said.

Interns receive professional development before the start of their internship, support from ILI staff throughout their work, and a scholarship for completing the program requirements.

As part of this education program, interns will have an opportunity to explore a career to gain workforce development experience and learn about potential careers. Penalva says interns will build relationships with their mentors and ILI staff, who will provide support as they complete their internships.

Application process & requirements:

Summer applications are closed, the deadline for fall is July 31st

Cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above

Incoming college freshman – senior

Enrolled in college either full-time or part-time

Must be a resident of Indiana. Applicants must attend a college in Indiana.

If you’re interested in the program, you can apply here.