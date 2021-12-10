All Indiana

Holiday Arts Market on the Circle brings winter festivities to downtown Indy tomorrow

This weekend, you’re invited to downtown Indy for the fun and festive Holiday Arts Market on the Circle.

It’s a great place to find some locally made gifts and to have a little fun while you’re shopping.

This is all part of the Indy Keeps Creating series.

Allie Moffett from Downtown Indy, Inc. and Anneliese and Ali, a local singing duo, joined us today to share what people can expect from the event.

Anneliese and Ali will also be performing at the event.

The Holiday Arts Market on the Circle is happening on Saturday, December 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.