Hoosier singer sails through blind audition on The Voice

Local talent Ephraim Owens strikes a chord with success as he advances through the blind audition phase of Season 24 of “The Voice,” securing a spot on Team Legend.

With his soulful rendition of “Beneath Your Beautiful” by Labrinth featuring Emeli Sandé, Ephraim captivated both judges and viewers alike.

Join us as he shares his exhilarating journey on the show, as well as insights into his budding career.

Don’t miss out on the chance to hear from the voice that’s making waves on the national stage! Watch his stunning performance here.